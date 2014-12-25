PlayStation Network And Xbox Live Are Down, And The Notorious Hacker Gang 'Lizard Squad' Is Taking Credit

Hackers don’t take a holiday, it seems.

Hours after Microsoft’s Xbox Live went down Wednesday, Sony’s PlayStation Network went down, too.

These are two giant networks that console gamers access to play their games online. It’s especially bad timing since a lot of people are probably getting new PlayStations and Xboxes for Christmas.

Since early Wednesday, the notorious hacker group “Lizard Squad” has claimed responsibility for taking down PlayStation Network on Twitter, saying it has downed both networks with denial of service attacks. That means the hacker group is flooding Sony and Microsoft’s servers with bogus traffic.

Lizard Squad has been tweeting about these outages incessantly, boosting its number of Twitter followers by promising to restore the downed game networks if people favourite and retweet their messages a certain number of times.

If this tweet gets 5k RTS within 2min, we will stop hitting #Xbox and #PSN GO!

— Lizard Squad (@FUCKCRUCIFIX) December 25, 2014

10,00RTS and we will stop smacking #Xbox and #PSN offline

— Lizard Squad (@FUCKCRUCIFIX) December 25, 2014

IF YOU DONT FOLLOW @TheKingCrucifix THEN XBOX AND PSN WILL NEVER BE ONLINE FOR THE REST OF CHRISTMAS

— Lizard Squad (@FUCKCRUCIFIX) December 25, 2014

As of Thursday afternoon, very little new is happening. It’s an endless cycle: Lizard Squad claims it is DDoSing Xbox Live and PlayStation Network, it asks for retweets and favourites on Twitter to put the services back online, and those networks come back up for air only to get attacked again.

Sony’s “AskPlayStation” Twitter account has acknowledged the service issue, but has not stated whether or not it’s the result of a DDoS attack. Sony later tweeted that service was returning to normal, but we’re still seeing a lot of complaints on Twitter. Xbox Live is still down.

Meanwhile, another hacker gang called “The Finest Squad” had apparently exposed several Lizard Squad identities online, and it also learned that Lizard was taking the big game networks using denial of service attacks.

PSN will be back up shortly. Just finishing these scans. #FinestSquad

— The Finest (@FinestSquad) December 25, 2014

Everything’s staying down, even if we get suspended. Winning the battle is not the same as winning the war. @FinestSquad

— Lizard Squad (@LizardMafia) December 25, 2014

Can you guys not see that your not filtering traffic to your servers? BLOCK INCOMING REQUESTS FROM BAD TRAFFIC. @Xbox @PlayStation

— The Finest (@FinestSquad) December 25, 2014

Call Xbox Live and PSN and tell them FinestSquad says “Upgrade your firewall and put a filter on traffic to their servers”. #ProblemSolved.

— The Finest (@FinestSquad) December 25, 2014

It isnt our fault Xbox and Playstation refused to take advice from us. We had yesterday on lockdown. If anyone is a let down its them.

— Finest (@TheFinestSquad) December 25, 2014

“Lizard Squad” issued a threat last week saying it would take down the PlayStation and Xbox Live networks over Christmas.

