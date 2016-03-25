PlayStation games are coming to iPhones and Android smartphones

Insomniac Games ‘Ratchet and Clank’ is one of the most popular PlayStation franchises ever.

Sony announced a new venture on Thursday: It’s created a new corporation to bring PlayStation games to iPhones and Android smartphones.

The new corporation is called “ForwardWorks.” Once it begins its operations on April 1, the company will be in charge of leveraging “the intellectual property of the numerous PlayStation dedicated software titles and its gaming characters” to build smartphone apps.

ForwardWorks will be based in Japan, and at least at the outset, the apps will be solely driven at “users in Japan and Asia.” We have no word if ForwardWorks will bring any PlayStation titles to the US. We’ve reached out to Sony.

It will be interesting to see what kinds of PlayStation games ForwardWorks brings over to smartphones. Nintendo, also based in Japan, just recently launched its first smartphone application. Nintendo’s “Miitomo” app, which is only available in Japan so far, has reportedly been downloaded by more than one million people in its first three days of availability. Clearly there is a big opportunity for gaming companies like Nintendo and Sony PlayStation to make an impact in mobile gaming.

