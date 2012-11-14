Best Ad Of The Day: Spice Up Your Commute With A Stabbing Or Two

Sony Playstation’s new commercial for their “Assassin’s Creed III Liberation” game bundle shows miserable-looking subway riders, shrouded in horror-film-like lighting. A rider, dressed in colonial garb, walks aggressively through the train.



A disgruntled narrator says, “The J train, I ride it everyday. Nobody talks, phones are useless. What this train needs … is an assassin.”

The ad currently has more than 2 million views on YouTube.

The seamless transition from a real life scene into a video game scene is pretty cool. The spot came from Deutsch:



