Watch the long-awaited PlayStation 5 console reveal right here

- The PlayStation 5 finally got its big debut this week, with Sony announcing on Thursday that there would be two versions of its next-generation game console.
- Both the standard edition PS5 and the Digital Edition PS5 play the same games, but the Digital Edition is unable to read discs.
- The console is a design departure from the past several PlayStation models and is the first to feature a two-tone colorway.
- Check out the full debut trailer for the PlayStation 5 below.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.