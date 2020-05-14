Watch the PlayStation 5 in action with a new demo from the studio behind 'Fortnite'

Ben Gilbert
Epic Games/SonyA new demo of gameplay on the PlayStation 5.
  • The much-hyped PlayStation 5 was finally shown in action on Wednesday – with a gorgeous demo created by the studio behind “Fortnite,” Epic Games.
  • Rather than a new game, Epic Games showcased a demo it created using the software suite it makes for game creation.
  • Sony’s next-generation PlayStation 5 game console is scheduled to launch this holiday season, and this is the first time we’ve seen what it’s capable of running.
  • Check out the full demo below.
