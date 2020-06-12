The PlayStation 5 is getting a sequel to the smash-hit 'Spider-Man' game this holiday when it launches

Ben Gilbert
Insomniac Games/Sony
  • When the PlayStation 5 launches this holiday season, a sequel to the 2018 smash-hit “Spider-Man” game will launch alongside it.
  • The game is named “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” a reference to the game’s main character. It’s a PlayStation 5 exclusive.
  • Check out the first teaser trailer for the game below!
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

