Sony just delayed its big PlayStation 5 reveal at the last minute as protests rage in the US: 'We do not feel that right now is a time for celebration'

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US, May 30, 2020.

The PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-generation game console, was scheduled for a big reveal presentation on June 4. Sony announced the news on Twitter, and touted the presentation as “a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5.”

That presentation is now postponed, Sony said on June 1. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” a note posted to social media said.

The delay is due to protests that have broken out across the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody on Memorial Day.

Sony was set to makes a major announcement about the PlayStation 5 on Thursday, June 4, teasing “a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5.” Now, Sony is postponing the event.

“We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4,” the company said in a message shared to social media. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, but Sony has yet to detail the console in any major way. It hasn’t revealed which exclusive games are coming to it, what the console looks like, or its selling price.

Sony’s note – and the event’s postponement – is a direct response to protests that have broken out across the United States in the last week.

On May 25, a 46-year-old black man named George Floyd died in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes.

In a widely circulated video of the incident, Floyd can be heard pleading for his life before becoming unresponsive. “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” he says in the video. “Don’t kill me.”

Floyd’s death has sparked peaceful protests and riots across the United States.

