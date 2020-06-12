This is the PlayStation 5, coming in holiday 2020

Ben Gilbert
Sony
  • The PlayStation 5 finally got its grand reveal on June 11.
  • The new console is primarily white – a departure from the last three generations of black PlayStation consoles – and it comes in two versions.
  • At launch, there will be a standard edition of the console, as well as a “Digital Edition,” which doesn’t have a disc drive.
  • Sony says the new console will arrive this holiday. The Japanese electronics giant did not reveal the price or release date of the PS5.
Sony offered fans a long-anticipated first look at the PlayStation 5 in a presentation on Thursday afternoon.

The new console is a major visual departure from previous PlayStation hardware. It’s white, asymmetrical, and has a set of fins sticking out of the top.

The PlayStation 5 console matches the new controller – the so-called “DualSense” gamepad – which was revealed earlier this year.

Sony is launching two versions of the PlayStation 5 this holiday. There’s a “standard” PlayStation 5, with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and a “Digital Edition” without a disc drive, the company said in a press release.

Here are the two consoles side-by-side:

PlayStation 5Sony

Design-wise, the two PS5 consoles are very similar.

As seen above, the digital edition is symmetrical, while the standard edition has a bump where the disc drive is located.

It’s unclear what the price difference will be between the two versions, but the functional difference is evident: The “digital model” is unable to read discs, while the standard model can.

In practice, that means that the Digital Edition is only able to play downloaded games – the latest step that the video game industry is taking to move away from physical video games.

Watch the full video of the PlayStation 5 hardware reveal right here:

