Watch the final launch spot for the PlayStation 5, an epic 60-second trailer about exploration narrated by Travis Scott

PlayStation The final one-minute ad spot for the PlayStation 5 features some of the world’s greatest explorers, narrated by rapper Travis Scott.

PlayStation has released a handful of new ads for the new PlayStation 5 console in the last several months.

Today, the company has released its final launch spot, which you can watch below.

The spot heavily features great explorers including Amelia Earhart, Mae Jemison, and others.

The PlayStation 5 arrives in the US and many other parts of the world on November 12th, priced at $US500 for the base console, or $US400 for the disc drive-less Digital Edition.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Eric Lempel has spent the last 20 years working in Sony’s PlayStation division â€” with the last two of those years dedicated to creating an ad campaign around the new PlayStation 5, which arrives in the US and most parts of the world on November 12.

Lempel and his team have released a few ad spots in as many months. One focused on the new features of the PlayStation 5; another, fantastical ad was called “The Edge;” and recently the team dropped a new spot featuring rapper and PlayStation’s new strategic creative partner Travis Scott, fresh off an incredibly successful McDonald’s collaboration, in an ad that heavily references Maxell’s famous commercial of a man getting blown away by its latest product.

Today, PlayStation launches the final global launch spot for the new console, which you can watch below.

The ad is focused on the great explorers: Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean; Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space; Tenzing Norgay, one of the first people to climb Mount Everest; and current land-speed recordholder Andy Green.

“Ultimately we chose to spotlight these groundbreaking explorers,” Lempel told Business Insider. “There are a few real explorers in there who have done things people have never done before, that have pushed the boundaries in many ways. And this was really to ignite the feelings of discovery and demonstrate the powerful effect of new experiences people would have on PlayStation 5.”

At its core, Lempel and his team are trying to convey the essence of what it means to explore the unknown and experience things you’ve never experienced before. While the PlayStation 5 may sound like a natural evolution to the PlayStation 4, Lempel says the ad is meant to highlight how changes to the hardware and accessories will ultimately make the new console feel like a completely novel experience.

The PlayStation 5 launches November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Mexico. It launches in more countries one week later, on November 19. The console will cost $US500 for the base model, or $US400 for the disc drive-less Digital Edition.

Keep checking back on Business Insider for all our latest coverage on the next-gen PlayStation, which will be going up against Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles this holiday season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.