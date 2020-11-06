The PlayStation 5 won't be available in retail stores at launch on November 12, Sony says

Kevin Webb / Business Insider The PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch next week, on November 12.

On launch day, you won’t be able to buy the console at a retail store – only online.

Sony announced as much on Thursday morning, and cited the ongoing pandemic as the reason.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When Sony’s PlayStation 5 launches on November 12, it won’t be available at retail stores. Instead, it will only be available through online storefronts.

That’s due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sony said in a blog post on Thursday.

“In the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners,” the company said. “No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region).”

Traditionally, game console launches have inspired excited fans to line up at retailers hours or even days ahead of the launch.

Sony specifically advised against that. “Please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase,” the company said.

It’s unclear when retailers will begin selling the PlayStation 5 in retail stores, and Sony representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Got a tip? Contact Business Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email ([email protected]),

or Twitter DM (@realbengilbert). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a non-work device to reach out. PR pitches by email only, please.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.