The PlayStation 5 is finally getting detailed on March 18

Sony

The PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-generation game console that’s deep in production, is scheduled to launch during the 2020 holiday season.

As you might expect, the PlayStation 5 is promised to be more powerful than the existing PlayStation 4- and we’ve slowly been learning more about the next-gen console’s new features.

Since revealing the console last April in an interview with Wired, Sony has said very little about it.

That’s expected to change on Wednesday, March 18, as Sony revealed in a tweet on Tuesday that it will offer a “deep dive” into the PlayStation 5.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Who’s ready for the PlayStation 5?

Other than a few blips, like revealing the logo, Sony has been notoriously quiet about its next-generation game console. But it looks like that will change this Wednesday, March 18, when Sony will offer a “deep dive” into the console, “and how it will shape the future of games.”

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020

The console’s lead system architect, Mark Cerny, will apparently appear in a video (or several videos) on the PlayStation Blog aimed at showcasing the new console.

Cerny also served as the lead system architect on Sony’s previous console, the PlayStation 4 – which has sold over 100 million units, making it Sony’s 2nd-best selling game console behind the PlayStation 2. He was the man who introduced the PlayStation 4 back in 2013.

After months of speculation, Sony confirmed the name of the PlayStation 5 and set a release window for the 2020 holiday season in a blog post last October. The company first detailed the successor to the PlayStation 4 in an interview with Wired in April 2019, where it discussed the specific chips and hardware powering the console without revealing its name.

Though we know some information about the forthcoming PlayStation 5 – it will play PlayStation 4 games as well as PlayStation 5 games, for instance, and it’s supposed to have dramatically improved load times due to the type of storage it uses – Sony has yet to go into detail on how the system will work, what distinguishing features it has, or what games to expect.

It looks like we’ll find out much more on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.