The PlayStation 5 is already reselling for nearly $800 — and it hasn't even launched yet

Kevin Webb / Business Insider The PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch this Thursday, November 12, in North America.

The only way to get the console on launch day is by pre-ordering – you can’t walk into a store and buy one like in years past.

The console is sold out everywhere, and resellers are already getting upwards of $US800 for the version of the console with a $US500 suggested retail price.

“The PlayStation 5 consoles are currently selling at 55+% above retail,” according to a representative of popular reseller StockX.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch on Thursday, November 12 in the United States with two models: A $US400 “Digital Edition” without a disc drive, and a $US500 version that reads discs.

But pre-orders for Sony’s newest game console ended months ago. And you can’t walk into a store and buy one, so you could try your hand at ordering one through online storefronts, though they will assuredly be swamped with other interested buyers.

There is one other option: If you want a PlayStation 5, and you don’t mind paying nearly double the suggested retail price,StockX has plenty of options, and resellers have taken to eBay too.

StockX

As of Wednesday morning, the day before the PlayStation 5 launches, PS5 consoles that are supposed to cost $US500 at retail were selling on StockX for about $US800 apiece.

According to StockX, “more than 1,000” PlayStation 5 consoles were sold through the resale site “in the first 24 hours” after reselling opened on the site earlier this week. Those consoles routinely resold “at 55% above retail,” according to the resale site. That price hike over the $US500 retail price of the PS5 has only grown as the week has gone on.

When the console launches on Thursday, some retailers are scheduling resupplies through their online storefronts.

Walmart, for instance, said it will have the console available for sale on a rolling basis at 12 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. ET, and 9 p.m. ET on November 12. And GameStop, the world’s largest video game retailer, said it will have the console available for purchase on Black Friday, November 27.

For its part, Sony representatives declined to say if retailers will have more PlayStation 5 consoles available for sale on launch day.

