THE PLAYSTATION 4 UNBOXED

The PlayStation 4 isn’t out until Friday, but we got our hands on one to review.
We headed over to Sony’s launch party in NYC Tuesday to get acquainted with the PS4.
We’ll be playing with it this week.
Until then, here’s a first look at what’s inside!
By now, you've noticed there are no 'start' and 'select' buttons here. Say hello to the touchpad in the center.
*Unfortunately, this is something that won't be offered to customers upon release.
In addition to the usuals, there are codes for a 30-day trial for the music store and PlayStation Plus, Sony's paid online network, along with $US10 to the PlayStation store.
