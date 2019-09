Here’s a very cool video from Wired, in which Yasuhiro Ootori, director of Sony’s engineering department, goes through the PlayStation 4’s guts piece by piece.

The console isn’t available for sale until the middle of the month, but here’s a look at what to expect on the inside and out.

