Spotify's music app on the PlayStation 4 just got so much better

PlayStation The latest update to the PS4 makes the Music app so much better.

Imagine you’re several minutes into an “Overwatch” match — absolutely killin’ it with Zenyatta, throwing Orbs of Discord all over the place — when suddenly, you hear it: The gentle, tinkling piano intro to “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton.

No offence, Vanessa, but now is just not the right time.

The PS4 has had a Spotify app for a while that’s been able to run in the background, playing music over whatever game you’re playing, but until now, it’s had a crippling weakness: There was no way to skip a song without suspending your current game.

If you’re in a multiplayer game like “Overwatch,” switching apps will immediately boot you from your current match, meaning that you just had to hope your current playlist was chock-full of tonally appropriate music.

Thankfully, the PS4 just got a major update on Tuesday that has all sorts of features, but the one I’m most excited for is pretty simple: You can now skip tracks without leaving your current game! All you have to do is hold down the controller’s home button, and a new overlay will partially cover the screen, allowing you to swap tracks without messing everything up.

Also included in the update is the ability to organise your library into folders, HDR functionality for those who own HDR-compatible TVs, and a whole bunch of other small but welcome updates.

