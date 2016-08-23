This new video all but confirms the new PlayStation 4 is real

There’s a new, slimmer PlayStation 4 game console. Sony hasn’t announced it, or even acknowledged that it exists.
That said, at least one person in the United Kingdom already has one.
Wait, what? Really!
Over the weekend, British classifieds site Gumtree had multiple listings (since removed) for a new, unannounced video game console: the PlayStation 4 Slim. One eagle-eyed gentleman bid on and purchased a console from the listings, and the console you see here is the result:
For reference, here’s what that new PS4 looks like compared to the current PlayStation 4, which is directly below it in this tweet:
@GameOverGreggy @MarsRSA Anything for you Greg ;-) pic.twitter.com/ZRH66i9qRr
— shortman82 (@shortmaneighty2) August 21, 2016
Still, even with photos of a very legit-looking game console, people online were divided over whether the console was real. Eurogamer confirmed the veracity of the PlayStation 4 Slim in a video, where the console is shown booting up — the folks at Eurogamer straight-up visited the guy who bought it.
For its part, Sony has yet to reveal the console. Sony has, however, spoken of another upcoming PlayStation 4 console. In case you didn’t know, Sony’s just a few weeks short of announcing a brand new PlayStation 4 — the so-called PlayStation 4 “Neo.” Sony’s acknowledged its existence in a single interview with the Financial Times, calling the system a “high-end” PlayStation 4. Leaks detailed the system as slightly more powerful than the current PlayStation 4, enabling it to output higher-resolution 4K games (the successor to high-definition).
Notably, this leaked PS4 doesn’t seem to be the “Neo” system, but another console altogether that Sony’s never talked about. Sony has a history of shrinking each generation of its PlayStation game consoles over time (the PlayStation 2 came in three different versions, for instance), so there’s certainly precedent. Microsoft just released a slimmer version of its Xbox One console, dubbed the “Xbox One S.” This could be the PlayStation 4 equivalent of that.
For now, we can’t be sure — Sony’s staying mum. Check out the full video from Eurogamer right here:
