This new video all but confirms the new PlayStation 4 is real

There’s a new, slimmer PlayStation 4 game console. Sony hasn’t announced it, or even acknowledged that it exists.

That said, at least one person in the United Kingdom already has one.

Eurogamer This is the PlayStation 4 Slim that Sony still hasn’t announced.

Wait, what? Really!

Over the weekend, British classifieds site Gumtree had multiple listings (since removed) for a new, unannounced video game console: the PlayStation 4 Slim. One eagle-eyed gentleman bid on and purchased a console from the listings, and the console you see here is the result:

For reference, here’s what that new PS4 looks like compared to the current PlayStation 4, which is directly below it in this tweet:

Still, even with photos of a very legit-looking game console, people online were divided over whether the console was real. Eurogamer confirmed the veracity of the PlayStation 4 Slim in a video, where the console is shown booting up — the folks at Eurogamer straight-up visited the guy who bought it.

For its part, Sony has yet to reveal the console. Sony has, however, spoken of another upcoming PlayStation 4 console. In case you didn’t know, Sony’s just a few weeks short of announcing a brand new PlayStation 4 — the so-called PlayStation 4 “Neo.” Sony’s acknowledged its existence in a single interview with the Financial Times, calling the system a “high-end” PlayStation 4. Leaks detailed the system as slightly more powerful than the current PlayStation 4, enabling it to output higher-resolution 4K games (the successor to high-definition).

Notably, this leaked PS4 doesn’t seem to be the “Neo” system, but another console altogether that Sony’s never talked about. Sony has a history of shrinking each generation of its PlayStation game consoles over time (the PlayStation 2 came in three different versions, for instance), so there’s certainly precedent. Microsoft just released a slimmer version of its Xbox One console, dubbed the “Xbox One S.” This could be the PlayStation 4 equivalent of that.

For now, we can’t be sure — Sony’s staying mum. Check out the full video from Eurogamer right here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: 5 hidden features only PlayStation 4 power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.