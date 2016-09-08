IT'S OFFICIAL: This is the new, smaller PlayStation 4

Ben Gilbert

It’s finally official: Sony’s got a new, smaller PlayStation 4.

PlayStation 4 SlimEurogamer

The console is considerably smaller than the originaly PlayStation 4, but follows the same parallelogram design. It’s got rounded corners and ditches the dividing line of the original console for a sleeker, more rounded look.

The new model is the “standard model going forward,” says PlayStation head Andrew House.

Developing

NOW WATCH: This incredibly simple trick fixes your iPhone if it’s acting slow — and it takes less than 30 seconds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.