IT'S OFFICIAL: This is the new, smaller PlayStation 4

It’s finally official: Sony’s got a new, smaller PlayStation 4.
The console is considerably smaller than the originaly PlayStation 4, but follows the same parallelogram design. It’s got rounded corners and ditches the dividing line of the original console for a sleeker, more rounded look.
The new model is the “standard model going forward,” says PlayStation head Andrew House.
Developing…
