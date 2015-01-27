Someone Just Bought A Grey PlayStation 4 For $128,000

A regular PlayStation 4 costs $US400. But a special edition PlayStation 4, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sony’s game console and even designed in the same grey palette as the original PlayStation, just sold for a whopping $US128,086.

Sony sold its console through an online charity auction in Japan, according to Kotaku. All proceeds of the auction are going to Save the Children Japan; Sony is also matching the amount raised by the console and donating that to the charity as well.

Sony unveiled its 20th anniversary edition PS4 in December, producing only 12,300 units of the console. Learn more about the console and watch the unboxing video here.

