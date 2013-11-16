Some New PlayStation 4 Consoles Are Having Trouble Connecting To The Internet

Jillian D'Onfro
Playstation 4 unboxingKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Sony officially released its
new PlayStation 4video game console at midnight, but the launch has been anything but smooth.

Some users are having trouble connecting their new devices to the PlayStation Network, which lets them play games online, or are running into errors when they try to download and install an important 300 MB update that allows users to unlock remote play, screenshots, online multi-player, and more.

PlayStation tweeted these explanations in response to complaints:

