Some New PlayStation 4 Consoles Are Having Trouble Connecting To The Internet

Sony officially released its

new PlayStation 4video game console at midnight, but the launch has been anything but smooth.

Some users are having trouble connecting their new devices to the PlayStation Network, which lets them play games online, or are running into errors when they try to download and install an important 300 MB update that allows users to unlock remote play, screenshots, online multi-player, and more.

PlayStation tweeted these explanations in response to complaints:

PSN seeing very high volume, some gamers may experience difficulty connecting, thanks for your patience. Updates: https://t.co/iFLYMmTkQ7

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 15, 2013

If you’re getting a network error on the PS4, please sit tight. As you can imagine, we’re seeing heavy traffic tonight!

— Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) November 15, 2013

Meanwhile, Sony has also had to deal with reports that pre-launch hardware shipped to journalists was failing at a higher-than-normal rate (Business Insider experienced a screen freeze.) Sony responded in a statement provided to IGN, that “less than 0.4% of shipped units to date” have had hardware issues, well within the company’s expectations. The president of Sony’s Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida, tweeted this yesterday: Be assured we are investigating reported PS4 issues. The number is very small compared to shipped, we believe they are isolated incidents.

— Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) November 14, 2013

(Hat-tip to Ars Technica)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.