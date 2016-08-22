This looks like a new, smaller PlayStation 4

Is this a new, slimmer PlayStation 4?

If you ask us, it looks an awful lot like the real thing. Here’s a shot of the undercarriage, which has the characteristic PlayStation gamepad symbols:

In case you didn’t know, Sony’s just a few weeks short of announcing a brand new PlayStation 4 — the so-called PlayStation 4 “Neo.” Sony’s acknowledged its existence in a single interview with the Financial Times, calling the system a “high-end” PlayStation 4. Leaks detailed the system as slightly more powerful than the current PlayStation 4, enabling it to output higher-resolution 4K games (the successor to high-definition).

Notably, this doesn’t seem to be the “Neo” system, but another console altogether that Sony’s never talked about. Sony has a history of shrinking each generation of its PlayStation game consoles over time (the PlayStation 2 came in three different versions, for instance), so there’s certainly precedent. Microsoft just released a slimmer version of its Xbox One console, dubbed the “Xbox One S.” This could be the PlayStation 4 equivalent of that.

Where the system you see above is showing up, however, is perhaps the strangest thing of all: an eBay-owned classifieds site called Gumtree that operates in Britan.

One gentleman on Twitter apparently bought the system and is already using it at home:

There’s even a current Gumtree listing for another system, though the one where the image above came from has apparently been removed. What in the world is going on? That’s a great question. It looks like at least a handful of the new PlayStation 4 consoles are available in the UK. Sony representatives didn’t respond to request for comment as of publishing (it’s Sunday, in fairness).

