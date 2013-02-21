Sony Unveils The PlayStation 4 ... Sort Of

Photo: Business Insider

After an exhausting two-hour event, Sony announced its new video game console, the PlayStation 4.Well, sort of.



We never actually got to see what the console looks like.

Instead, we saw a lengthy presentation from Sony’s developer partners and got a look at the new controller.

The console will launch in time for the holidays this year. Check out our live blog below to see all the news as it happened.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.