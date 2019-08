Just like every other piece of complex software, the PlayStation 4’s OS is full of many features hidden amongst menus, sub-menus, and sub-sub-menus. Luckily, we’ve found 5 of the best features so you don’t have to spend hours digging through menus.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.