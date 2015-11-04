The PlayStation 4 will be $300 for one day only next week

The PlayStation 4 is already a pretty good deal. For $US350, you get a console that’s fast, pretty, and capable of playing hundreds (thousands?) of games. Some models even come with a free game!

But what’s even better than paying $US350 for a PlayStation 4? Paying $US300 for one!

CheapAssGamer That’s a leaked flyer from your aunt’s favourite supermarket slash electronics store, Sam’s Club.

And that’s just what you’ll be able to do at Sam’s Club next week, according to this leaked flyer (above) from the Cheapassgamer forums, a popular game forum.

The deal is apparently one day only — Saturday, November 14 — and only as supplies last. That said, this isn’t just a PlayStation 4 console: you also get a free game included (which apparently can “vary by club”).

If you do miss the deal, don’t worry too much. As we enter the holiday shopping season, expect to see many more sudden price drops on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Wii U.

It’s the season for savings, y’all, and it’s just beginning.

