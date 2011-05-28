Here's Proof Sony Is Already Working On The PlayStation 4

Sony is already working on the PlayStation 4, according to Sony’s CFO, Masuru Kato.



During a conference call with investors Kato said “development work is already under way” on Sony’s next gaming platform.

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Sony has started working on the PS4, but it will probably be at least another year and a half or two years before it sees the light of day.

The PlayStation 3 will be five years old this fall, so it won’t be due for a refresh until a year or so after that.

[Via Pocket Lint]

