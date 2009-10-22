Playstation 3 Now Outselling Xbox, Wii

Sony’s (SNE) Playstation 3 surged ahead of the Nintendo (NTDOY) Wii to lead home console sales in September, according to the recently released report from NPD.



Enticed by the PS3s newly reduced price, U.S. consumers bought 481,800 consoles, edging out the Wii’s 462,800. Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox came in third with 352,600 sales.

Other points of interest in the report:

As impressive as the PS3’s numbers were, it couldn’t catch Nintendo’s ever-popular DS; consumers bought over 520,000 of the handheld devices.

Contrary to expectations, The Beatles: Rock Band outsold Guitar Hero 5. The Wii and Xbox versions of B:RB both cracked the top 10.

To the surprise of no one, Microsoft’s Halo 3: ODST ran away with the top spot in software sales with over 1.5 million units sold.

