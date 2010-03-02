Don't Turn On Your PlayStation 3 Until Further Notice, Or Else

Attention PlayStation 3 owners: don’t turn on your console.



Owner’s of older models of Sony’s (SNE) PS3 have been afflicted by a bug in the system’s internal clock. Unless you have a PS3 Slim, leave your machine off until word comes down that the bug has been fixed, or risk permanently losing data.

From the AP:

NEW YORK (AP) — Sony says it has found a bug that has knocked some PlayStation 3 users off the game console’s online network.

Sony says the problem was likely caused by a bug in the clock functionality incorporated in the system. It’s affecting older PlayStation 3 models, not the newest slim version.

Sony would not say how many users were affected by the problem, which comes just as PlayStation 3 sales are picking up.

Errors that PS3 users started seeing Sunday include the date of the systems being reset to Jan. 1, 2000. The problem was reminiscent of the Y2K bug a decade ago.

Sony said in a blog post Monday it hopes to resolve the problem within 24 hours.

