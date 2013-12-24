Here Are All Of The NFL Playoff Scenarios Going Into Week 17

While five teams have clinched a playoff berth in the AFC, only two teams have clinched in the NFC.
One Wildcard spot is left in the AFC two Wildcard spots are available in the NFC.
Here’s a look at what needs to happen for each team to clinch a spot in the playoffs (via PlayoffStatus.com):
AFC
The Miami Dolphins (8-7)
have a 58% chance of making the playoffs.
Scenario 1 (6th seed): Dolphins beat the Jets, and Bengals beat the Ravens
Scenario 2 (6th seed): Dolphins beat the Jets, and Chargers beat the Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens (8-7) have a 22% chance of making the playoffs.
Scenario 1 (6th seed): Ravens beat the Bengals, and Jets beat the Dolphins
Scenario 2 (6th seed): Ravens beat the Bengals, and Chiefs beat the Chargers
Scenario 3 (6th seed): Jets beat the Dolphins, and Browns beat the Steelers, and Chiefs beat the Chargers
San Diego Chargers (8-7) have a 10% chance of making the playoffs
Scenario 1 (6th seed): Chargers beat the Chiefs, and Bengals beat the Ravens, and Jets beat the Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) have a 9% chance of making the playoffs
Scenario 1 (6th seed): Steelers beat the Browns, and Bengals beat the Ravens, and Jets beat the Dolphins, and Chiefs beat the Chargers
NFC
The New Orleans Saints (10-5) will make the playoffs if they beat the Tampa Bay Bucs
The San Francisco 49ers (10-4) will make the playoffs if they beat the Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals (10-5) have a 13% chance of making the playoffs
Scenario 1 (5th seed): Cardinals beat the 40-Niners, and Falcons beat the 40-Niners, and Buccaneers beat the Saints
Scenario 2 (5th seed): Cardinals beat the 40-Niners, and Falcons beat the 40-Niners, and Falcons beat the Panthers
Scenario 3 (6th seed): Cardinals beat the 40-Niners, and Falcons beat the 40-Niners
Scenario 4 (6th seed): Cardinals beat the 40-Niners, and Buccaneers beat the Saints
