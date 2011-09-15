PlayLater, a "DVR" for Premium, Online Video Launches



PlayLater, a program which allows consumers to save most premium online video programming to their PC, has launched today from PlayOn.



The software is designed only for the PC and is provided on a subscription basis of $4.99 per month. The software has been in Beta over the past two months.

We spoke with PlayOn CEO Jeff Lawrence about the new offering and why consumers who can access video when they want might want to save videos for later use.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

