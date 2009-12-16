AOL's Robot Editors Want You To Write These Stories

We took AOL’s robo-content site Seed.com for a test spin this afternoon.We’re pleased to report it won’t kill the journalism you enjoy, contrary to what some anticipate.

It might clog up the web with more junk, though.

Seed.com is…

An efficient system to fill AOL’s 80 plus verticals with new material.

Good for freelancers looking for work.

Bad because it doesn’t pay squat up front. We ran through 80 pages worth of listings on Seed.com and found fewer than 10 stories offering more than $100 upfront. Seed says “Earnings share payments are calculated based on a combination of advertising and page views for the pages where your content lives.” Further, writers are only paid if AOL chooses their story and runs it. So, the pay could take some time.

An incentive for creativity. Writers can barter with the system to get better wages by submitting their own story ideas.

A place freelancers can learn and grow. Seed also offers tutorials to writers and photographers.

Not very inspiring. AOL wants lots of how-tos and general information. You know, the spammy junk that’s already filling the web.

We assembled a sampling of the writing jobs available on Seed.

Take a look at some of the writing opportunities through Seed.com →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”ptsd-among-doctors-and-nurses-in-the-military-1000-words-205-1″

title=”PTSD Among Doctors and Nurses in the Military, 1000 words, $205″

content=”We hear about combat troops who return to the US from Iraq and Afghanistan with PTSD, but what about doctors and nurses and others deployed to war zones who take care of these troops? We’d like to see stats on this as well as interviews with those affected.

TONE: News story. Please use embedded links where appropriate.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27d73800000000007e768d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”best-whistling-parts-in-songs-750-words-150-2″

title=”Best Whistling Parts In Songs, 750 words, $150″

content=”Whistling isn’t just for folk bands. A good example being Peter Bjorn and John’s infectious and danceable hit ‘Young Folks.’ Spinner counts down the 10 best whistling parts in songs.

TONE: Bouncy, well-informed and not condescending — remember, these are tunes we like.

OTHER: Please include a video for each song to illustrate the whistling part. Each song blurb should be around 50 words. An introductory graf is required.

image: ‘Young Folks’ video“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27d540000000000095e9d9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”where-do-i-download-movies-online-500-words-100-3″

title=”Where Do I Download Movies Online, 500 words, $100″

content=”A how-to resource for finding movies online to download and watch. What you need to know.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aea0550000000000005726b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”how-to-find-cheap-gas-500-words-120-4″

title=”How To: Find Cheap Gas, 500 words, $120″

content=”Explain how to use the internet, gps systems and social networking to find and keep track of the cheapest gas in your area.

Make sure to use keywords ‘cheap gas’ so density is at 3%.

Tone should be informative and straightforward, more like an encyclopedia entry than a blog post”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b241456000000000096d99a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tips-and-tricks-for-selling-a-car-on-ebay-motors-500-words-120-5″

title=”Tips and Tricks for Selling a Car on eBay Motors, 500 words, $120″

content=”Discuss tips and tricks for selling a car for the best price on eBay Motors. Make sure to use keywords ‘eBay Motors’ so density is at 3%. Tone should be authoritative from the perspective of an insider.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a7333d7f0c64363437ca5a9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”spring-hair-trends-750-words-100-6″

title=”Spring Hair Trends, 750 words, $100″

content=”Interview three high profile hair stylists about hair trends for Spring 2010, then talk about each trend in separate paragraphs for each. Please list the fashion shows these trends were seen at, along with one runway image to depict each trend. Please include product suggestions with price and a link to the product.

Tone: fun, playful, but authoritative and informative.

TARGET keyword to use: Keywords: spring hair styles”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27d2ed000000000093c6fd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”how-to-polish-your-nails-750-words-55-7″

title=”How to Polish Your Nails, 750 words, $55″

content=”Interview a nail expert on how to polish your nails. Then list the steps to a perfect manicure, with a description and tips about each. Tone: fun, playful, but authoritative and informative. TARGET keyword to use: Keywords: manicures.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/477a6c7993736348d05ce700/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”past-white-house-party-crashers-750-words-55-8″

title=”Past White House Party Crashers, 750 words, $55″

content=”Are the Salahis really the first people to sneak into a White House event or did their bragging on Facebook just give this incident an unusually high profile? Take a look back at other people who have snuck into the White House. TONE: News story. Please use embedded links where appropriate.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b114ba700000000008715df/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”is-bankruptcy-really-bad-450-words-35-9″

title=”Is Bankruptcy Really Bad? 450 words, $35″

content=”Summary: What is bankruptcy: Is it really the end of the line for your personal finances or is it the beginning of a new phase of personal financial health? How will your credit be affected and what effects will bankruptcy have on your ability to buy or rent a home. Please use real life examples; Target Keywords to Use: bankruptcy. Tone: Friendly and informative; use real life examples. Links: Use embedded links, where appropriate, offering readers chances to learn more (do not just link to Wikipedia).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a89b4f984d5cc445195b9d1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”top-wwe-divas-of-all-time-500-words-25-10″

title=”Top WWE Divas of All Time, 500 Words, $25″

content=”A list of the top 10 WWE divas of all time with the reasons they are great; SEO Keywords to Use: wwe, divas, wwe divas, women in wrestling; Other: Use embedded links where appropriate, with preference for links to relevant AOL properties; Tone: Informative, but entertaining.

Image: Flickr/GoodRob“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27e7a800000000003bade7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

