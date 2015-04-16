Playing video games may boost your power of concentration

Actors Wayne Brady (L) and Robert Buckley get hands-on with Mortal Kombat X. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Video game champions have enhanced connectivity in regions of their brains associated with attention and hand-eye coordination, scientists have found.

The Chinese and Australian researchers compared the brain connectivity of 27 champions with 30 amateurs.

These results of the study suggest that playing video games may brings enhanced neural connections in the brain.

The researchers from Macquarie University and the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China published the results of the study in the journal in Scientific Reports.

