Despite its flaws, “Pokémon GO” is a lot of fun and very addicting. I’ve been playing the game since day one and finally captured all of the possible 142 Pokémon available in the United States (except Ditto). It wasn’t easy. Here’s what the experience was like for me over the past month.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.