Here's What It's Really Like To Play The Piano On The New iPad

One of the must-have, fun apps for the iPad is an instrument playing app.



We asked SAI Tools reporter Dylan Love, who has played the piano since he was seven years old, to test a piano app on the new iPad.

Watch the video below to find out what these piano apps are really like.

Produced by Robert Libetti, Dylan Love and Kamelia Angelova

