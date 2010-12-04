Players Union Uses NFL's Own Numbers Against It In labour Fight

Photo: Flickr/Christopher Patterson

The latest line of attack from the NFL Players Association is to emphasise the economic effects of a lockout on the cities where NFL games are played.The union says the average economic impact is around $20 million per city, per game.



The league says that’s an “economic fairytale” based on numbers pulled “from thin air.”

So where did those figure come from?

Well, the players commissioned a study that was based on other economic impact studies from 10 cities that built or attempted to build NFL stadiums in the last decade. These were the plans that teams submitted to municipal governments in order to convince them that spending taxpayer dollars on a giant building that only hold 8 events a year is a good investment.

According to Jesse David of Edgeworth Economics (the consulting firm that compiled the NFLPA’s study) that league-approved research boasted of anywhere from $12 million to $40 million of economic activity every Sunday, or about $160M per city, per eight-game season.

(To be fair, about 40-50% of that number would be player salaries.)

In addition, David says that a protracted lockout could cost each town as much as 3,000 jobs — and not just the people who work in the stadium. Bars, restaurants, hotels, and other local business suffer as well.

So those numbers may or may not be a “fairy tale,” but its a bedtime story that built shiny new stadiums in Indianapolis, Houston, New Jersey, and many other places that the NFL does business.

