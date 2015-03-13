Soccer player has wide-open goal, refuses to score because opponent is injured

Tony Manfred
Soccer scoreYouTube

A Reddit user on r/soccer spotted this solid moment of sportsmanship from Wednesday’s AFC Cup game between Al Wihdat of Jordan and Al Nahda of Saudi Arabia.

Up 2-0 late in the second half, Al Wihdat’s Mahmoud Za’tara was one-on-one with the goalie and had a chance to score an easy goal. But right before he got the ball Al Nahda’s Daniel Odafin went down with an injury.

It’s customary to put the ball out of play when an opponent gets hurt, but it’s certainly not required and Za’tara could have went ahead and scored if he really wanted to.

Instead of scoring, Za’tara kicked it toward the sideline:

Fair playYouTube

Za’tara’s opponents thanked him after he put it out of play:

Fair play hugsYouTube

Odafin eventually stayed in the game:

Fair play asian cupYouTube

The full video:

