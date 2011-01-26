Playdom Founder Says Facebook Is "Addicted" To Games

Photo: Matt Rosoff

Playdom cofounder Rick Thompson pointed out the silver lining in Facebook’s recent decision to make Credits mandatory for all third-party developers.Although Credits means that small game developers will take a 30% revenue hit — that’s the percentage that Facebook will take — it also means that Facebook is “addicted” to social gaming revenue, and will continue to invest in the category by bringing on new people to help developers.



Speaking on a panel at the Inside Social Apps conference sponsored by Inside Network, Thompson also said he doesn’t blame Facebook for pulling in on the viral spread of apps back in 2009. When small developers discovered how easy it could be to get traction among Facebook’s exploding user base, they rushed to push their apps everywhere. In the process they were “annoying the hell out of a good part of the population.” Facebook is run by engineers, and they weren’t going to stand by and let the user experience be compromised.

As far as mobile platforms, Thompson said that he isn’t betting on any single platform to win, but if he were starting today he would “throw a dart” and follow his heart. But Peter Relan, Executive Chairman of CrowdStar, and Vish Makhijani, who oversees business operations at Zynga, are both very bullish on Android.

