Playdom Cofounder Wants To Seed Gamemakers, Not Copycats

Rick Thompson, chairman and co-founder of Playdom isn’t satisfied with leading one of the top social games makers in the world. He wants to seed fund more in the space.



Coming from founding and selling Adify, an ad network platform, and FlyCast Communications, another advertising company, Rick has the money and the connections to make it happen.

InsideSocialGames.com interviewed Rick to learn more about what the serial entrepreneur wants.

On the state of social games development:

“[Rick] doesn’t see Playdom and other big social gaming companies making it impossible for smaller developers to build great games. He believes the social gaming ecosystem will continue to expand, with more creative people making games.”

On how Facebook games tend to look similar:

“[Rick] believes games have two to three months to prove themselves before the industry notices and responds with similar themes and mechanics.”

On what Rick is looking to invest in:

“[Rick’s] specifically looking for independent game studios making games that have things like well thought-out, engaging storylines and character development, high-quality art and other production qualities, and generally aspire to create ‘original intellectual property.'”

One such company taken on by Rick is Idle Games, founded in San Francisco by Jeff Hyman. Based on Jeff’s LinkedIn profile, he has extensive background in developing media projects for TV, film, and Internet. Jeff also emphasises on storytelling and working with major TV production studios.

Idle is currently looking for developers and talent to build a massive multiplayer online roleplaying game on Facebook. The most important criteria? Not wanting to build games that suck.

Web Designer to create facebook game that doesn’t suck.

Think Facebook games suck?

Yup.

So do we.

We’re seeking a Sr. Interactive Designer (or hands on Art Director) to lead the visual direction and design of our new, well funded social gaming company. This position reports directly to the Creative Director.

You will provide the creative vision, ideation and leadership for the visual design for our first flagship MMORPG game (and our corporate identity if you have some extra time).

