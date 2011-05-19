Playboy's Uncensored Magazine Is Now On iPad

Photo: i.playboy.com

Playboy has launched an uncensored edition of its magazine, designed specifically for the iPad.Since there’s no chance of Apple ever allowing naked ladies in the App Store, Playboy developed the magazine as a web app instead.



The magazine is written in HTML 5, just like this German magazine we found last week. You not only get new issues, but also old ones as far back as 1972.

A subscription to the new iPlayboy will cost you $8 per month, $60 per year, or $100 for two years.

