Playboy's June Centerfold Is Really Going To Pop Off The Page

Will you by it?

Have you ever looked at a Playboy centerfold and wished she would just climb right out of the page?Well, Friday is your lucky day!



That’s when the June issue of the magazine hits stands, and this month, it comes complete with a pair of 3-D glasses.

As the Associated Press reports, photographers shot Playboy’s June centerfold, Hope Dworacyk, with a 3-D camera to make it appear as if she is handing readers a glass of wine, among certain other visually enhancing effects.

It’s the latest in a series of attention-grabbing features the money-losing magazine has employed to boost its numbers. (Remember the Marge Simpson cover last fall? And May’s Ashley Dupre spread?)

“In today’s print environment you have to create newsstand events,” Playboy’s editorial director Jimmy Jellinek told the AP.

Especially when you’re a publication whose circulation has plunged to 1.5 million from 3.5 million in 2006.

On the bright side, as we mentioned last week, Playboy is losing less money than it was a year ago.

So we’ll have to wait and see what its 3-D experiment does for sales.

