Playboy's New iPhone App Is Literally 'Just For The Articles'

A photo from Playboy’s Instagram.

For decades, men have insisted that they only read Playboy “for the articles.” The magazine’s new iPhone app is putting that claim to the test.



The scandalous magazine’s new app is all articles, no nudity.

“As the on-the-go extension of the Playboy brand, our new app brings the best of Playboy with original, thought-provoking and enticing bite-sized content that captures our design-driven and discernible style, Scott Flanders, chief executive of Playboy Enterprises, said in a statement. “We’ve rebuilt Playboy for iPhone from the ground up to attract the new generation of Gen Y fans who enjoy the indulgences of the artisanal good life and modern culture.”

Well, Steve Jobs did once say, “Folks who want porn can buy an Android phone.”

Playboy director of digital content Josh Schollmeyer told USA Today that this requires a new approach to photo shoots. “I tell all my photographers every picture has to be one of three things,” he said. “It has to be romantic, whimsical or sexy.”

This strategy has worked for Playboy in the past. Its Instagram feed is creative, successful, and safe for work.

Consumers will still have to pay for the app.

Although if people want to see everything on their mobile device, according to Mashable they can “go over to i.playboy.com, where Playboy offers a web-based iPad app.” It’s pricier, but with everything you’d see in the normal magazine.

