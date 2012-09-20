How Playboy Is Getting Into The Alcohol Business — Today's Ad Brief

Photo: NBC

Playboy is expanding its brand to the alcohol scene. The men’s magazine partnered up with Barclay’s Wine to create the Playboy Wine club. It’s kind of like the Wall Street Journal’s wine club … if the WSJ had “gentlemen prefer blondes” and “blind date” specials. Playboy Enterprises CMO Kristin Patrick told Ad Age that the company is also talking about creating a Playboy-branded beer in Brazil.Jeff Greenspan, a Madison Ave and Silicon Valley vet, is BuzzFeed’s first-ever chief creative officer. The Facebook alum will work with advertisers to create sharable posts for the site.



Forget about Instagram and Pinterest campaigns. Volvo created a site specifically for eBay.

Ever since Twitter parted ways with LinkedIn, data shows that Facebook referrals went up by 1,000 per cent. But really — 1,000 per cent.

Warby Parker, which has made a name for itself with creative social media campaigns, is now entering the world of television commercials. But given its small budget of $250K, the glasses shop is getting creative with how it targets the spots. Read more here.

Studio One, which does branded content creation and distribution, is expanding its market by partnering with Yahoo! New Zealand. The shop now reaches audiences in 17 countries.

The battle for P&G’s Gillette account will rage between BBDO (its current creative shop), Wieden + Kennedy, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Grey. The account’s media spending came to $125 million last year, says Nielsen.

DraftFCB is creating a new Chicago headquarters in 2014 that will combine its two Chi-town offices.

Peter Mayer announced four new hires: Ignacio Lorenzo, Leslie McGarrah, Emily Uline, and Jessica Wojcik.

