Playboy Magazine Names UPenn Top Party School In The Country

AP Photo/Matt Rourke A student sprays a junior with shaving cream as he and others parade through the campus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Friday, April 20, 2007. Hey Day, which began as ‘Moving-Up Day’ in 1916, is the day when juniors are proclaimed to be seniors. Hundreds of Penn juniors sport red T-shirts, canes and plastic foam hats as they picnic and then walk to College Hall for the declaration.

The University of Pennsylvania is the top party school in the country, according to a new ranking released by Playboy Magazine.

The Ivy League school tops Playboy’s ninth annual list of party schools, its first appearance in the ranking. Last year’s number one school, West Virginia University, fell to number three on Playboy’s list.

“Smarties can party too, and UPenn puts other Ivies to shame with its union of brains, brewskies and bros,” Playboy writes. “Boasting a notorious underground frat scene that school officials have deemed a nuisance, these renegades pony up thousands of dollars’ worth of liquor for their parties — and competition among the houses means a balls-out war of debauchery.”

College party video website I’m Shmacked took a trip to Philadelphia for UPenn’s Spring Fling in 2012. The annual event is a huge party, with musical guests including Lupe Fiasco, Girl Talk, and Ludacris.

You can watch video of the event below:

“This year’s list was determined by Playboy’s editors who considered a variety of factors in their selection process, including access to nightlife and musical events, and creativity when planning social gatherings. Information from the National Center for Education Statistics, the NCAA, and the US Economic Census was also considered,” according to a press release.

Here’s the full top 10 party school list from Playboy:

