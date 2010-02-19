Playboy Thanks John Mayer For 1,500 Pieces Of Free Publicity

Playboy president Alex Vaickus got on the line with analysts for a Q4 earnings call this morning and opened with a big “thank you” to pop singer John Mayer, whose controversial interview in the March 2010 issue has been covered by 1,500 media outlets, according to Paid Content.



Mayer’s controversial interview in the March issue included some salacious comments from the musician.

According to their earnings report, Playboy reported a net loss of $27.8 million, or $0.83 per share, compared to a net loss of $146.8 million, or $4.40 per share last year.

Playboy CEO Scott Flanders has a plan to fix Playboy’s woes, but he said in the statement: “We are a long way from effectively monetizing the power of the Playboy brand.”

