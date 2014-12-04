US

Playboy Tapped A 23-Year-Old Successor To Hugh Hefner, And He Plans To Redefine The Playmate

Graham Flanagan

More than 60 years after it was founded by Hugh Hefner, Playboy is working hard to remain successful and relevant by focusing on a key demographic: millennials.

One key to this strategy is Cooper Hefner, the 23-year-old son of the company’s founder.

Playboy Enterprises CEO Scott Flanders tapped Cooper to act as a brand ambassador for the company in the United States and abroad.

We talked to Flanders and Hefner, both of whom pointed to one key aspect of the aforementioned shift: a re-examination of what a Playboy Playmate should look like.

