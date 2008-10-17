Playboy Starts To realise There's No Future In Charging Money To See Naked Girls (PLA)

Yesterday Playboy (PLA) CEO Christie Hefner revealed in SEC filings her company will be getting out of its DVD business (may be nsfw, depending on how groovy your IT guys are), shedding about 80 jobs and saving about $12 million a year. Looks like Hefner is starting to acknowledge the obvious: People will not pay $20 for a DVD of “Naked Happy Girls” to be mailed to them, not when they have access to the bottomless well of free pornography that is the Internet.



OK. But doesn’t Playboy face that same problem with every part of its business? Yes, and that’s why PLA sports a market cap — $66 million — that is less than half of its enterprise value — $154 million.

So is there any hope? Probably not. Hefner is now telling investors to expect big things from online efforts like PlayboyTV (see nsfw warning above). There might be upside there, but charging money for Playboy’s brand of softcore porn remains a tough business — there’s just too much free stuff out there — and advertising.

There is a play to be made by capitalising on Playboy’s global brand to sell non-media products. Playboy already has a profitable nightclub in Vegas, and deals are in the works for another club in Macau and a line of Playboy-branded perfumes. But if you’re just going to licence the name, you really don’t need to spend time and money producing magazines, websites, etc. How long before Hef’s daughter pulls the plug?

