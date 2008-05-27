Playboy Searches YouTube For Naked Ladies. Viewers Yawn.

Web truism: You can always attract eyeballs with the promise of sexy ladies. So what’s going on with Playboy (PLA) open casting call for its 55th anniversary playmate?



Not much. After a month of open tryouts on YouTube, Playboy has all of 62 entries, or at least 62 who adhered somewhat to the no-nudity requirement. You’d think that some of these Army wives, students, girls next door, at least one 42-year-old mother of three would be getting substantial views. But by YouTube standards (and girls-in-bikinis standards), they’re not.

When Playboy launched the contest a month ago, it said the selection process would be at least semi-democratic:

We are counting on the democracy of the YouTube community to help lift the best videos to the top, based on most-viewed, highest-rated, etc. That’s not to say that Playboy’s editors won’t have their own ideas about which ones are best; our editors will have the final word, but we definitely have our eye on what the community thinks.

But so far the community just doesn’t seem that interested. The top-viewed entrant, Destiny White of Muncie, Indiana, has a mere 98,890 views over the past month. That’s about 1 million less than this guy and his puppets generated in a week. Only 16 of the videos submitted so far have more than 10,000 views. C’mon, YouTube! Playboy is counting on you to pick their January 2009 playmate!

In theory, the YouTube casting call should have worked for the mens mag, which has struggled mightily to stay relevant, especially on the Web. The fact that it’s not doesn’t bode well.

Destiny White’s audition video:



