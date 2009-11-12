Playboy Says Woman Is Not The Lawyer Of Love

Life’s short. Get a divorce.



Such is the tagline of attorney Corri Fetman’s law firm, Fetman, Garland & Associates. Unfortunately for Fetman, Playboy is trying to prohibit Fetman from using another catchy phrase.

Fetman used to write a “Lawyer of Love” column for the magazine, and later tried to register the moniker with the Patent and Trademark office, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Fetman also posed nude for the magazine.

Playboy says Fetman is trying to capitalise on the company’s reputation and filed suit. They ask she be prevented from using the name until the case is decided, the article says.

Also pending between Fetman and Playboy is a sexual harrassment suit in which Fetman claims a Playboy executive sexually harassed her and took away her column when she rebuffed his advances. She alleges he sent her sexually explicit emails and groped her.

Fetman currently writes the Love Lawyer blog for the Web site Chicago Now.

Fetman’s firm first gained notoriety in 2007 for its racy billboard ads, which featured a scantily clad woman — later revealed to be Fetman — and the Life’s Short, Get a Divorce line. “Due to the postive response” to the ad campaign, a “Life’s short. Get a divorce.” website was created, where you can purchase t-shirts and find a link to Fetman’s Playboy column.

