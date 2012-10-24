PLAYBOY: This Is What Your Sex Life Would Look Like Under Mitt Romney

Photo: Playboy

If Mitt Romney wins the presidency, his policies would take American sex back at least 60 years, according to a new column from prominent historian Nancy L. Cohen, featured in the latest issue of Playboy. Romney, a Mormon, is against freely available birth control and abortion, Cohen writes.



“When Willard Mitt Romney entered high school, in 1961, birth control was illegal in some states, abortion was illegal except in rare cases, sodomy — often including oral sex — was a crime in every state and young single women had to lie to get the pill,” Cohen writes. “Is America going back to those days? That depends on what happens in November.”

Here’s how she says Romney as president would change American sex:

“Contraception will be less accessible, more expensive and, for some women, completely out of reach,” Cohen writes. Romney was opposed to President Obama’s policy requiring all insurers to provide birth control for no additional charge. He also promised to get rid of Title X, a federal program that provides 5 million women with contraception.

Abortion would be outlawed. “The 2012 Republican Party platform calls for a U.S. constitutional amendment to ban abortion even in cases of incest, rape and threat to the life of the mother,” Cohen writes. She speculates that Romney would appoint conservative Supreme Court justices to overturn abortion.

Birth control could eventually be banned. Romney has said he disagrees with the ruling of Griswold Vs. Connecticut, a 1972 case that basically stated sexual freedom is a constitutional right. If the ruling were overturned, “nothing would stand in the way” of legally banning birth control, according to Cohen. She stresses that this would be more likely to affect states in the Bible Belt.

Sexual education in schools could go away. “Travel through the heartland and over the Rockies into Salt Lake City, where in the shadow of the Mormon Tabernacle a Utah lawmaker defended censorship because saying the word condom to students was like encouraging them to “mainline” heroin,” Cohen writes.

Porn would be less available. In a speech, Romney told voters he would “make sure that every new computer sold in this country after I’m president has installed on it a filter to block all pornography.” He also plans to up anti-obscenity laws.

While many of Romney’s supporters see him as the moderate governor of Massachusetts, this perception is dangerous given his conservative record on sexual issues, according to Cohen. “Welcome to the future of your sex life,” she writes. “Welcome back to 1950.”

