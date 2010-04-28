Playboy Poaches Sony's Christopher Pachler To Make Playboy A 'Premier Brand'

As a part of CEO Scott Flanders’ master plan, Playboy is bringing in Sony Pictures’ senior vice president for strategy and operations Christopher Pachler to serve as executive vice president and chief financial officer.



In a statement issued by Playboy, Flanders said Pachler “will be responsible for the company’s strategic planning, corporate and business development, and financial operations.”

He also gets a $415,000, according to an SEC filing.

The hire comes as Flanders works to make Playboy “a premier brand management company,” while also reporting a $57 million loss for the first quarter of 2010.

Earlier this year, Flanders announced he would save Playboy by creating partnerships for each segment of the Playboy operation, opening night clubs in Mexico and Miami, and increasing the $5.95 price tag of its magazines.

