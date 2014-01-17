Playboy Playmate Found Dead At Age 34

twitter.com/missfeb06 ‘Police are investigating the death as a possible overdose.’

Playboy Playmate Cassandra Lynn Hensley was found dead in her friend’s Los Angeles home Wednesday, and police are “investigating the death as a possible overdose,” law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

Hensley, who was Playboy’s Miss February 2006, was just 34-years-old.

TMZ reports, “Hensley’s friend found her floating in a bath tub and called police to report a possible overdose. When paramedics arrived they could not revive her. Foul play is not suspected.”

Judging by her Twitter account, it appears Hensley had recently been going through a tough time:

But her last tweet, a Leo horoscope reading tweeted automatically, was pretty eery:

Thursday, January 16, 2014 – Unspoken obligations prevent you from doing what you wish today, but your guilt may drive your inaction more than any real responsibilities. No matter what you do now, you might not feel completely fulfilled. Working harder isn’t the answer, but neither is escape.

