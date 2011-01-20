Playboy NOT Coming To The iPad App Store Uncensored

Photo: By ║Dd║ on flickr

Earlier today news broke that Apple was going to break its strict anti-porn rules to allow the full archive of Playboy magazine to be available through the App Store.Turns out that news is wrong. Playboy will not get its skin mags into Steve Jobs no-porn zone, Jeff Bercovici at Forbes reports.



Instead, Playboy will offer a web-based subscription to its magazine. It will be iPad compatible, but it will not be the same as an iPad application.

The reason for the mix-up: Hugh Hefner tweeted that Playboy would be coming to the iPad, which many people (ourselves included) assumed meant it was going to be an app.

This would be a scandal since Apple is notoriously prudish when it comes to its App Store.

A Playboy spokesperson tells Bercovici it’s working on a non-nude version of the magazine for the App Store in the future.

